Consumer Sector Update for 10/21/2019: BABA, TC, GM, ATGE, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +0.37%

MCD: +0.43%

DIS: +0.42%

CVS: +0.67%

KO: +0.11%

Consumer giants were gaining in Monday's pre-market trading.

In other sector news:

(+) Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) was almost 2% higher after omni-channel automotive marketplace TuanChe (TC) said it is joining forces with Tmall Auto, a unit of Alibaba, to explore additional growth opportunities in China's automotive market.

(+) General Motors (GM) is planning to manufacture a new family of Hummer-branded premium electric pickup trucks and sport-utility vehicles at its Detroit-Hamtramck plant starting in late 2021, Reuters reported, citing sources. General Motors was advancing in recent trading.

(=) Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) was flat after it announced a deal to sell its Brazilian business Adtalem Educacional do Brasil to YDUQS, Brazil's second-largest education company, for 1.92 billion Brazilian reais ($466.9 million).

