Consumer Sector Update for 10/20/2023: GM, GNS, GAN

Consumer stocks were mixed Friday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.2%, while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.8%.

In company news, General Motors (GM) and the United Auto Workers union are nearing a tentative deal, Bloomberg reported Thursday. GM shares rose 1.7%.

Genius Group (GNS) said Friday its board approved a performance plan for Chief Executive Roger Hamilton to earn share awards across 10 tranches based on achieving market capitalization targets for the company up to $1 billion within 10 years or less. Genius shares fell 2.6%.

GAN (GAN) rose nearly 1% after it said Friday it has received regulatory approval from the Nevada Gaming Commission to start operations in Nevada.

