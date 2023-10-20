Consumer Sector Update for 10/20/2023: CREX, GM, COST, GNS

Consumer stocks were lower late Friday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) dropping 1.3%.

In corporate news, Creative Realities (CREX) shares jumped 23% after the company said H2 revenue is expected to meet consensus estimates.

General Motors (GM) and the United Auto Workers union are nearing a tentative deal, Bloomberg reported Thursday. GM shares rose 0.9%.

Next.e.GO shares kicked off on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "EGOX" following the closing of its business combination deal. Its shares tumbled 31%.

New Jersey's Division of Taxation is looking into reports of customers being incorrectly charged sales tax by Costco Wholesale (COST), NJ.com reported Friday. Costco fell 2.1%.

