News & Insights

Markets
CREX

Consumer Sector Update for 10/20/2023: CREX, GM, COST, GNS

October 20, 2023 — 03:49 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were lower late Friday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) dropping 1.3%.

In corporate news, Creative Realities (CREX) shares jumped 23% after the company said H2 revenue is expected to meet consensus estimates.

General Motors (GM) and the United Auto Workers union are nearing a tentative deal, Bloomberg reported Thursday. GM shares rose 0.9%.

Next.e.GO shares kicked off on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "EGOX" following the closing of its business combination deal. Its shares tumbled 31%.

New Jersey's Division of Taxation is looking into reports of customers being incorrectly charged sales tax by Costco Wholesale (COST), NJ.com reported Friday. Costco fell 2.1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CREX
GM
COST
GNS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.