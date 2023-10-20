Consumer Sector Update for 10/20/2023: ALV, MO, TSLA, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were steady pre-bell Friday with the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) recently inactive while the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.03%.

Autoliv (ALV) was over 2% higher after it reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.66 per diluted share, up from $1.23 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.83.

Altria Group (MO) was declining 0.4% after saying its NJOY subsidiary has sued 34 foreign and local manufacturers, distributors and online retailers of disposable e-vapor products over their alleged anti-competitive practices and violation of flavor ban laws.

Tesla (TSLA) has raised the price of its Model X Plaid all-wheel drive in the US, multiple media outlets reported. Tesla was down more than 1% in recent premarket activity.

