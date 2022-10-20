Consumer Sector Update for 10/20/2022: WDFC, TSLA, LAD, LVS

Consumer stocks were ending broadly lower late in Thursday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 1.4% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) retreating 2.2%.

In company news, WD-40 Co. (WDFC) dropped nearly 11% after the household lubricants company missed Wall Street expectations with its fiscal Q4 results, earning $1.08 per share during the three months ended Aug. 31 on $130.4 million in revenue, compared with the Capital IQ consensus for Q4 net income of $1.22 per share on $131.1 million in sales.

Tesla (TSLA) declined 6.4% after the electric-vehicle company reported a nearly 59% year-over-year increase in Q3 revenue, rising to $21.45 billion during the three months ended Sept. 30 but still trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $21.93 billion in Q3 sales.

Lithia & Driveway (LAD) fell 5.3% after the vehicle retailer Thursday said it is buying travel trailer dealer Airstream Adventures, including its Ultimate Airstreams custom upfitter and six Airstream Adventures stores. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Las Vegas Sands (LVS) rose 5.2% after the casino company reported a Q3 net loss of $0.31 per share, improving on a $0.48 per share loss last year. The consensus on Capital IQ consensus was for a per-share loss of $0.22. Net revenue grew 17.9% year-over-year to $1.01 billion, matching Wall Street expectations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.