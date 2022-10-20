Consumer Sector Update for 10/20/2022: TSLA,LAD,LVS

Consumer stocks were lower in Thursday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 1% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) retreating 1.6%.

In company news, Tesla (TSLA) declined 6.4% after the electric-vehicle company reported a nearly 59% year-over-year increase in Q3 revenue, rising to $21.45 billion during the three months ended Sept. 30 but still trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $21.93 billion in Q3 sales.

Lithia & Driveway (LAD) fell 4.7% after the vehicle retailer Thursday said it is buying travel trailer dealer Airstream Adventures, including its Ultimate Airstreams custom upfitter and six Airstream Adventures stores. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Las Vegas Sands (LVS) rose 5.8% after the casino company reported a Q3 net loss of $0.31 per share, improving on a $0.48 per share loss last year. The consensus on Capital IQ consensus was for a per-share loss of $0.22. Net revenue grew 17.9% year-over-year to $1.01 billion, matching Wall Street expectations.

