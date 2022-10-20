Consumer Sector Update for 10/20/2022: TSLA, HRI, PM, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were down premarket Thursday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down 0.04% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was down 0.97% recently.

Tesla (TSLA) reported Q3 non-GAAP earnings of $1.05 per diluted share, up from $0.62 a year earlier. Revenue for the quarter was $21.45 billion, up from $13.76 billion a year earlier. Tesla was slipping past 6% recently.

Herc Holdings (HRI) was gaining over 10% in value after it reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $3.42 per diluted share, up from $2.38 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated $3.53.

Philip Morris International (PM) reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.53 per diluted share, down from $1.59 a year ago. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $1.36. Philip Morris was slightly higher in recent market activity.

