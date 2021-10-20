Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 10/20/2021: LAD,NEGG,UAL,EAT

MT Newswires
Consumer stocks were mixed late in Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.7% but the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was sinking 0.2%, giving back an earlier rise.

In company news, Lithia Motors (LAD) still was 0.6% higher after the automotive retailer Wednesday reported non-GAAP net income of $11.21 per share for its Q3 ended Sept. 30, up from $6.89 per share during the year-ago quarter, while net sales grew 70.4% year-over-year to $6.17 billion. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had been expecting adjusted earnings of $9.30 per share on $5.75 billion in sales.

Newegg Commerce (NEGG) climbed 4.1% after the e-commerce company Wednesday announced a new collaboration with the PromoteIQ performance marketing channel to promote products by vendor-direct sellers to in-market shoppers and increase sales in real-time. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Among decliners, United Airlines (UAL) was slipping 0.6%, giving back a 1.5% morning advance, after overnight reporting a smaller-than-expected non-GAAP Q3 net loss of $1.02 per share, beating the Capital IQ consensus looking for $1.68 per share adjusted loss, while revenue more than tripled over year-ago levels to $7.75 billion, also exceeding the $7.64 billion Street view.

Brinker (EAT) shares slid 9.7% after the restaurant chain said its fiscal Q1 results likely will miss analyst estimates, projecting non-GAAP net income of $0.34 per share on $859.2 million in net sales. Wall Street is expecting $0.71 per share and $876.2 million, respectively.

