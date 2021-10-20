Consumer Sector Update for 10/20/2021: BABA, WGO, LAD, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were trending higher premarket Wednesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.11%, and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently unchanged.

Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) was advancing by more than 2% as it officially kicked off its 13th annual 11.11 Global Shopping Festival, which the company claims to be its largest festival to date with a record 290,000 participating brands.

Winnebago Industries (WGO) was gaining more than 2% in value after it reported adjusted earnings of $2.57 per share for Q4, compared with adjusted EPS of $1.45 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $2.05.

Lithia Motors (LAD) was rallying past 5% after it reported adjusted earnings of $11.21 per share in Q3 compared with adjusted EPS of $6.89 last year. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ were expecting adjusted EPS of $9.30.

