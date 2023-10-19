News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 10/19/2023: POL, NFLX, LVS, WBUY

October 19, 2023 — 03:47 pm EDT

Consumer stocks fell late Thursday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) easing 0.6% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) dropping 2.7%.

In corporate news, Polished.com (POL) shares tumbled 19%. The company said its board has approved a 1-for-50 reverse stock split of its shares to regain compliance with the minimum closing price requirement for continued listing on the NYSE American.

Netflix (NFLX) shares jumped 17% after the company posted better-than-expected Q3 earnings. The streaming giant gained more subscribers amid planned price increases in some countries.

Webuy Global (WBUY) shares soared 41% after their stock market debut Thursday, a day after it priced its initial public offering of 3.8 million ordinary shares at $4 per share for about $15.2 million in gross proceeds.

Las Vegas Sands (LVS) rose 3% after the company reported Q3 adjusted EPS of $0.55 compared with a per-share loss of $0.27 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $0.55.

