Consumer Sector Update for 10/19/2023: NFLX, LVS, MO

Consumer stocks fell Thursday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) easing 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) dropping 2%.

In company news, Netflix (NFLX) shares jumped 16% after the company posted better-than-expected Q3 earnings. The streaming giant gained more subscribers amid planned price increases in some countries.

Las Vegas Sands (LVS) rose 3.7% after the company reported Q3 adjusted EPS of $0.55 compared with a loss of $0.27 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted earnings of $0.55.

Altria (MO) said Thursday its Njoy subsidiary sued 34 foreign and local manufacturers, distributors and online retailers of disposable e-vapor products over alleged anti-competitive practices and violation of flavor ban laws. Altria shares fell 0.6%.

