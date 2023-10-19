News & Insights

Markets
NFLX

Consumer Sector Update for 10/19/2023: NFLX, LVS, MO

October 19, 2023 — 01:45 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks fell Thursday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) easing 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) dropping 2%.

In company news, Netflix (NFLX) shares jumped 16% after the company posted better-than-expected Q3 earnings. The streaming giant gained more subscribers amid planned price increases in some countries.

Las Vegas Sands (LVS) rose 3.7% after the company reported Q3 adjusted EPS of $0.55 compared with a loss of $0.27 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted earnings of $0.55.

Altria (MO) said Thursday its Njoy subsidiary sued 34 foreign and local manufacturers, distributors and online retailers of disposable e-vapor products over alleged anti-competitive practices and violation of flavor ban laws. Altria shares fell 0.6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NFLX
LVS
MO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.