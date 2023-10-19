Consumer Sector Update for 10/19/2023: LVS, GPC, PM, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed premarket Thursday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.2% higher while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was down 0.7% recently.

Las Vegas Sands (LVS) was gaining over 5% in value after it reported that its Q3 swung to an adjusted EPS of $0.55 from a loss of $0.27 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected adjusted earnings of $0.55.

Genuine Parts (GPC) was down more than 3% after it reported Q3 net sales of $5.82 billion, compared with $5.68 billion a year earlier and below the $5.91 billion forecast from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Philip Morris International (PM) reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.67 per diluted share, up from $1.53 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.61. Philip Morris was marginally declining recently.

