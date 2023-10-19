News & Insights

Markets
LVS

Consumer Sector Update for 10/19/2023: LVS, GPC, PM, XLP, XLY

October 19, 2023 — 09:11 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were mixed premarket Thursday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.2% higher while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was down 0.7% recently.

Las Vegas Sands (LVS) was gaining over 5% in value after it reported that its Q3 swung to an adjusted EPS of $0.55 from a loss of $0.27 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected adjusted earnings of $0.55.

Genuine Parts (GPC) was down more than 3% after it reported Q3 net sales of $5.82 billion, compared with $5.68 billion a year earlier and below the $5.91 billion forecast from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Philip Morris International (PM) reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.67 per diluted share, up from $1.53 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.61. Philip Morris was marginally declining recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LVS
GPC
PM
XLP
XLY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.