Consumer Sector Update for 10/19/2022: OLPX, PG, SBUX, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were down pre-bell Wednesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) lost 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) declined by more than 1%.

Olaplex Holdings (OLPX) fell more than 45% in value after saying it expects Q3 adjusted net income of between $71.3 million and $73.3 million, down from $74.4 million a year ago. As of late Tuesday, analysts polled by Capital IQ are looking for $91.9 million.

Procter & Gamble (PG) reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.57 per diluted share, down from $1.61 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.55. Shares of the company added 1.8%.

Starbucks (SBUX) was slightly trading lower after saying it has agreed to sell the Seattle's Best Coffee brand to Nestle for an undisclosed amount.

