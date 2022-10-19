Consumer Sector Update for 10/19/2022: MTB,NTRS,V

Financial stocks were sharply lower in afternoon trading Wednesday, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 1.8% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 5% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 3%.

Bitcoin was declining 1.3% to $19,150, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 11.7 basis points to 4.115%.

In company news, M&T Bank (MTB) shares dropped 13% after reporting Q3 net income of $3.83 per share, improving on $3.76 per share profit during the same quarter last year but still missing the Capital IQ consensus call looking for a $4.26 per share profit for the three months ended Sept. 30. Total revenue grew to $2.24 billion from $1.54 billion but also lagged the $2.29 billion analyst mean.

Northern Trust (NTRS) shares slid 9.3% after the wealth management company Wednesday reported Q3 net income of $1.80 per share, unchanged compared with a year-ago but trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $1.85-per-share profit for the three months ended Sept. 30. Revenue increased to $1.76 billion from $1.63 billion. Analysts forecast $1.76 billion.

Visa (V) stock was 1.1% lower in afternoon trading. The credit card issuer Wednesday said it was collaborating with business-to-business payments processor Thunes to connect Visa Direct customers with the 78 digital wallet providers already integrated with Thunes and expanding Visa Direct's potential reach to nearly 7 billion endpoints.

