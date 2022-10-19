Markets
MTB

Consumer Sector Update for 10/19/2022: MTB,NTRS,V

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial stocks were sharply lower in afternoon trading Wednesday, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 1.8% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 5% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 3%.

Bitcoin was declining 1.3% to $19,150, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 11.7 basis points to 4.115%.

In company news, M&T Bank (MTB) shares dropped 13% after reporting Q3 net income of $3.83 per share, improving on $3.76 per share profit during the same quarter last year but still missing the Capital IQ consensus call looking for a $4.26 per share profit for the three months ended Sept. 30. Total revenue grew to $2.24 billion from $1.54 billion but also lagged the $2.29 billion analyst mean.

Northern Trust (NTRS) shares slid 9.3% after the wealth management company Wednesday reported Q3 net income of $1.80 per share, unchanged compared with a year-ago but trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $1.85-per-share profit for the three months ended Sept. 30. Revenue increased to $1.76 billion from $1.63 billion. Analysts forecast $1.76 billion.

Visa (V) stock was 1.1% lower in afternoon trading. The credit card issuer Wednesday said it was collaborating with business-to-business payments processor Thunes to connect Visa Direct customers with the 78 digital wallet providers already integrated with Thunes and expanding Visa Direct's potential reach to nearly 7 billion endpoints.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MTBNTRSV

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular