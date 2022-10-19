Consumer Sector Update for 10/19/2022: LAD, OPLX, CVNA, NFLX

Consumer stocks were ending broadly lower in Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 0.5% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) sinking 1.3%.

In company news, Lithia & Driveway (LAD) declined 7% after the car and truck retailer reported non-GAAP Q3 net income of $11.08 per share, down from $11.21 per share during the same quarter last year and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting an adjusted profit of $11.90 per share. Net sales increased 18.3% year-over-year to $7.30 billion, also lagging the $7.34 billion analyst mean.

Carvana (CVNA) slid nearly 20% after Wells Fargo Wednesday cut its price target for the vehicle ecommerce platform by $5 to $30 and reiterated its equal-weight rating for the company's stock.

Olaplex (OLPX) dropped as much as 59% on Wednesday, touching a new record low of $4.135 a share, after the hair care products company overnight cut its Q3 and FY22 earnings and sales forecasts below analyst projections. Excluding one-time items, it sees net income this year in a range of $303 million and $307 million, down from its previous guidance of $363 million to $379 million and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting an adjusted profit of $375 million.

To the upside, Netflix (NFLX) rose more than 12% after late Tuesday reporting Q3 earnings and revenue exceeding Wall Street expectations as the streaming television company added a net 2.41 million paying customers during the three months ended Sept. 30, blowing past the Visible Alpha consensus expecting 1 million new customers during the quarter. It also sees net paid additions for the current Q4 exceeding Wall Street opinion.

