Consumer Sector Update for 10/18/2023: PG, NUZE, NIO

Consumer stocks were mixed Wednesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.8% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) falling 1.4%.

In company news, Procter & Gamble (PG) reported higher fiscal Q1 results that topped Wall Street's expectations, while the company widened its full-year sales growth outlook. Separately, Procter & Gamble is considering a full or partial sale of its VS Sassoon hair-care brand in China, among other options, Bloomberg reported. The company's shares rose over 2%.

NuZee (NUZE) said Wednesday it priced an underwritten public offering of 425,000 shares at $3 per share, for expected gross proceeds of about $1.3 million. Its shares slumped 44%.

Nio (NIO) is contemplating building a dealer network in Europe to boost sales growth, Reuters reported Wednesday. Nio shares fell 6.7%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.