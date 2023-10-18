News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 10/18/2023: PG, FND, VICR, WGO, XLP, XLY

October 18, 2023

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were mixed premarket Wednesday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) advancing by 0.1% while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently down 0.6%.

Procter & Gamble (PG) was over 1% higher after it reported fiscal Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $1.83 per diluted share, up from $1.57 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.72.

Floor & Decor Holdings (FND) is set to join the S&P MidCap 400 index, while Vicor (VICR) will join the S&P SmallCap 600 index, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices. Floor & Decor Holdings was up nearly 9% pre-bell.

Winnebago Industries (WGO) was declining by over 4% after it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted income of $1.59 per diluted share, down from $3.02 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.40.

