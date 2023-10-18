Consumer Sector Update for 10/18/2023: AMZN, PG, NUZE, NIO

Consumer stocks were mixed late Wednesday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) rising 0.7% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) falling 2.1%.

In company news, Amazon.com (AMZN) said Wednesday it will offer drone delivery to customers in Italy, the UK and an additional US city as part of its Prime Air expansion, starting in late 2024. The e-commerce giant's shares fell 2.4%.

Procter & Gamble (PG) reported fiscal Q1 results that topped Wall Street's expectations, while the company widened its full-year sales growth outlook. Separately, Procter & Gamble is considering a full or partial sale of its VS Sassoon hair-care brand in China, among other options, Bloomberg reported. The company's shares rose 2.7%.

NuZee (NUZE) said Wednesday it priced an underwritten public offering of 425,000 shares at $3 per share for expected gross proceeds of about $1.28 million. Its shares slumped 45%.

Nio (NIO) is contemplating building a dealer network in Europe to boost sales growth, Reuters reported Wednesday. Nio shares fell 7.4%.

