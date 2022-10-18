Consumer Sector Update for 10/18/2022: CONN, CCL, HAS, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were flat to higher pre-bell Tuesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 1.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently up more than 3%.

Conn's (CONN) was retreating by nearly 23% after saying President and Chief Executive Chandra Holt has stepped down from her position and as well as the company's board, effective immediately.

Carnival (CCL) said its Carnival Holdings (Bermuda) subsidiary has launched a private offering of $1.25 billion of senior priority notes due 2028. Carnival was up nearly 6% recently.

Hasbro (HAS) reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.42 per diluted share, down from adjusted earnings of $1.96 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated adjusted earnings of $1.60 per share. Hasbro was advancing nearly 0.2% recently.

