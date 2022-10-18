Consumer Sector Update for 10/18/2022: CCL,CUK,NTCO,DNUT,MCD,CONN

Consumer stocks were ending mostly higher in Tuesday afternoon trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) both rising 1.2%.

In company news, Carnival (CCL, CUK) sailed to an 11% advance after the cruise company Tuesday launched a $1.25 billion private placement of its senior priority notes due 2028. Net proceeds from the deal will be used to pay down a portion of its outstanding debt and for general corporate purposes.

Natura (NTCO) climbed more than 16% after the Brazilian cosmetics company said it was exploring the potential spinoff of its Aesop luxury beauty and wellness business unit through an upcoming initial public offering of stock in the US. The company has authorized a comparative study to determine whether an IPO was in its best interest and would provide Aesop with additional resources to accelerate its future growth.

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts (DNUT) was serving up a 2.1% advance following a CNBC report McDonald's (MCD) plans to sell its doughnuts at nine restaurants in the greater Louisville, Kentucky, area beginning Oct. 26 as the fast-food dining chain tries out potential menu additions in a bid to attract new and returning customers. McDonald's shares were 1.2% higher this afternoon.

To the downside, Conn's (CONN) was down more 15% after earlier sinking more than 30% to its lowest share price since March 2020, after saying former CEO Norman Miller was returning to his former role during the search for a permanent chief executive following Chandra Holt's resignation on Tuesday. The retailer also said it expects its Q3 sales will likely lag year-ago levels by 21% to 23% and it withdrew its FY23 financial outlook, citing macroeconomic headwinds negatively affecting consumer spending.

