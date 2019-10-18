Consumer Sector Update for 10/18/2019: GIL, KO, IHG, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: -0.33%

MCD: +0.28%

DIS: +0.11%

CVS: Flat

KO: +2.16%

Consumer majors were mixed in Friday's pre-bell trade.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Gildan Activewear (GIL), which was slumping more than 34% after saying it expects to report GAAP earnings per share of $0.51 and adjusted EPS of $0.53 for Q3, both down 7% from the same period a year ago. Analysts projected Q3 non-GAAP earnings of $0.53 per share.

(+) Coca-Cola (KO) was gaining over 2% in value after it booked fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.56 per share, down from $0.61 in the comparable period a year ago but in line with the estimate of $0.56 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(-) Intercontinental Hotels Group (IHG) was declining by more than 1% after it reported a decline in the revenue per available room in the third quarter due to tougher trading conditions in the US and China, as well as ongoing unrest in Hong Kong.

