Consumer Sector Update for 10/18/2019: ADT,ACU,KO,GIL,GIL.TO

Consumer stocks turned higher this afternoon, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing over 0.4% this afternoon while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were ahead less than 0.1%, reversing a small mid-day decline.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) ADT (ADT) was 5% higher shortly before Friday's closing bell after the home and commercial security company announced its purchase of View Now for an undisclosed amount. ADT is planning on integrating View Now's video alarm verification technology to reduce the number of false alarms and to priorize emergency services, beginning before the end of the year.

In other sector news:

(+) Acme United (ACU) rose over 1% on Friday after the household products company reported Q3 net income of $0.30 per share, improving on a $0.23 per share profit during the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.26 per share. It also raised its FY19 outlook, now projecting net income of $1.48 per share on $142 million in total sales compared with the Street view expecting the company to earn $1.46 per share during the 12 months ending Dec. 31 on $141.8 million in revenue.

(+) Coca-Cola (KO) shares climbed more than 2% after Friday reporting above-consensus Q3 revenue and raising its FY19 outlook, now projecting non-GAAP revenue to grow between 4% to 5% this year, up from 4% previously. It also increased its forecast for adjusted FY19 operating income by a single percentage point to a new range expecting 8% to 9% growth over the prior-year period.

(-) Gildan Activewear (GIL) at one point slid nearly 34% to a six-year low of $23.45 a share after late Thursday saying it sees Q3 sales falling 2% from year-ago levels to around $740 million, trailing the Capital IQ consensus looking for the apparel company to generate $790.6 million in sales during the three months ended Sept. 30. It also is expecting non-GAAP FY19 net income in a range of $1.65 to $1.70 per share, also lagging the $1.97 per share Street view.

