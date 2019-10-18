Consumer Sector Update for 10/18/2019: ACU,KO,GIL

Top Consumer Stocks

Consumer stocks were narrowly mixed, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing nearly 0.4% this afternoon while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were falling over 0.1%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Acme United (ACU) rose 3.6% on Friday after the household products company reported Q3 net income of $0.30 per share, improving on a $0.23 per share profit during the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.26 per share. It also raised its FY19 outlook, now projecting net income of $1.48 per share on $142 million in total sales compared with the Street view expecting the company to earn $1.46 per share during the 12 months ending Dec. 31 on $141.8 million in revenue.

In other sector news:

(+) Coca-Cola (KO) shares climbed more than 2% after Friday reporting above-consensus Q3 revenue and raising its FY19 outlook, now projecting non-GAAP revenue to grow between 4% to 5% this year, up from 4% previously. It also increased its forecast for adjusted FY19 operating income by a single percentage point to a new range expecting 8% to 9% growth over the prior year period.

(-) Gildan Activewear (GIL) at one point slid almost 34% to a six-year low of $23.45 a share after late Thursday saying it sees Q3 sales falling 2% from year-ago levels to around $740 million, trailing the Capital IQ consensus looking for the apparel company to generate $790.6 million in sales during the three months ended Sept. 30. It also is expecting non-GAAP FY19 net income in a range of $1.65 to $1.70 per share, also lagging the $1.97 per share Street view.

