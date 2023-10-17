News & Insights

Markets
WH

Consumer Sector Update for 10/17/2023: WH, CHH, TGT, MDC, XLP, XLY

October 17, 2023 — 09:18 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were declining premarket Tuesday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) 0.3% lower and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) recently down 0.8%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) was climbing past 11% after Choice Hotels International (CHH) raised an offer to buy all outstanding shares of Wyndham to $90 per share from $85 per share, for a transaction value of about $9.8 billion including the assumption of Wyndham debt.

Target (TGT) was 0.8% lower after saying Chief Operating Officer John Mulligan is planning to retire in February.

M.D.C. Holdings' (MDC) Richmond American Homes of Colorado subsidiary said it has opened its Urban Collection at Copperleaf neighborhood located in Aurora, Colorado. M.D.C. Holdings was marginally advancing pre-bell.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WH
CHH
TGT
MDC
XLP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.