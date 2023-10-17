Consumer Sector Update for 10/17/2023: WH, CHH, TGT, MDC, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were declining premarket Tuesday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) 0.3% lower and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) recently down 0.8%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) was climbing past 11% after Choice Hotels International (CHH) raised an offer to buy all outstanding shares of Wyndham to $90 per share from $85 per share, for a transaction value of about $9.8 billion including the assumption of Wyndham debt.

Target (TGT) was 0.8% lower after saying Chief Operating Officer John Mulligan is planning to retire in February.

M.D.C. Holdings' (MDC) Richmond American Homes of Colorado subsidiary said it has opened its Urban Collection at Copperleaf neighborhood located in Aurora, Colorado. M.D.C. Holdings was marginally advancing pre-bell.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.