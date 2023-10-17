News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 10/17/2023: VFC, WH, CHH, XXII

October 17, 2023 — 01:37 pm EDT

Consumer stocks were rising Tuesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) each up about 0.4%.

Redbook US same-store sales rose by 4.6% from a year earlier in the week ended Oct. 14 after a 4% year-over-year increase in the previous week.

In company news, VF (VFC) shares jumped almost 14% following reports that activist investor Engaged Capital has taken a big stake in the apparel brand owner.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) shares rose 8.6% after it said Tuesday its board rejected Choice Hotels International's (CHH) $7.8 billion unsolicited stock-and-cash takeover bid for the company. Choice Hotels fell 5.8%.

22nd Century Group (XXII) dropped 5.4% after the company said Tuesday it priced a public offering of 10 million shares and warrants to buy 20 million shares at a combined price of $0.525 per share and accompanying warrants for expected gross proceeds of about $5.3 million.

