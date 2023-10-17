Consumer Sector Update for 10/17/2023: NWS, NWSA, VFC, WH, CHH, XXII

Consumer stocks edged higher late Tuesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) up 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) edging up 0.1%.

Redbook US same-store sales in the week ended Oct. 14 rose 4.6% from a year earlier after a 4% increase in the previous week.

In company news, News Corp (NWS, NWSA) should split its businesses, the head of activist investor Starboard Value said Tuesday, Reuters reported. News Corp shares rose 1%.

VF (VFC) shares jumped 14% following reports that activist investor Engaged Capital has taken a big stake in the apparel brand owner.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) shares rose 8.5% after its board rejected Choice Hotels International's (CHH) $7.8 billion unsolicited stock-and-cash takeover bid for the company. Choice Hotels fell 6.5%.

22nd Century (XXII) was up 0.7% after the company said Tuesday it priced a public offering of 10 million shares and warrants to buy up to 20 million shares at a combined price of $0.525 per share and accompanying warrants for gross proceeds of about $5.3 million.

