Consumer Sector Update for 10/17/2022: SPB, TPB, PG, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were steady premarket Monday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) were recently inactive.

Spectrum Brands Holdings' (SPB) hardware and home improvement division buyer, Swedish conglomerate Assa Abloy, formally filed a response to the US Department of Justice's complaint that aims to block the proposed transaction between the two companies on anticompetition concerns. To resolve anticompetition objections, Assa Abloy said it has begun the sales process of door and cabinet hardware maker Emtek and its Smart Residential business in the US and Canada. Spectrum Brands was recently down nearly 2%.

Turning Point Brands (TPB) on reported preliminary Q3 results, with net income of $11.3 million, down from last year's $13.5 million. Turning Point Brands was slipping nearly 3% recently.

Procter & Gamble (PG) recommended that its stockholders reject TRC Capital Investment's unsolicited mini-tender offer to acquire up to 1 million company shares at $118.63 each. Procter & Gamble was advancing nearly 2% in recent premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.