Consumer Sector Update for 10/17/2022: LZ,AMC,FOX,FOXA,NWS,NWSA

Consumer stocks were broadly higher in Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 1.2% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 4%.

In company news, LegalZoom.com (LZ) climbed 10% after the legal services company announced its purchase of Revv, a document automation platform based in India, in a bid to bolster its forms and legal templates library. Financial terms were not disclosed.

AMC Entertainment (AMC) rose 5.4% after the movie theater chain late Friday said its Odeon Finco subsidiary priced a $400 million private placement of 12.75% senior secured notes due 2027 at 92% of their face value.

Fox (FOX, FOXA) and News Corp (NWS, NWSA) were moving in opposite directions - with Fox shares dropping 7.1% while News Corp was advancing 3.4% - after late Friday saying they have each formed special board committees to evaluate a proposal by executive board chairman Rubert Murdock and the Murdock Family Trust to re-combine the television broadcaster and newspaper publisher more than nine years after they were split up into separate companies.

