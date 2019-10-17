Consumer Sector Update for 10/17/2019: POOL,CCK,BC

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +0.62%

MCD +0.06%

DIS +1.58%

CVS +1.18%

KO +0.78%

Consumer stocks were moderately higher in Thursday trade, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing nearly 0.6% this afternoon while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were ahead almost 0.3%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Pool Corp (POOL) was 9% higher after the swimming pool products company Thursday said it earned $1.84 per share during its Q3 ended Sept. 30, excluding one-time items, compared with a $1.58 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.06 per share. Revenue grew 11% over the year-ago period, also exceeding the $883.5 million Street view.

In other sector news:

(+) Crown Holdings (CCK) rose 6.5% after the packaging company reported non-GAAP Q3 net income of $1.56 per share, down from $1.71 per share during the same quarter last year but still matching the Capital IQ consensus estimate.

(-) Brunswick (BC) fell 3% after Longbow Research lowered its stock rating on the leisure products company to neutral from buy previously.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.