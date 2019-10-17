Consumer Sector Update for 10/17/2019: NFLX, PM, SON, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +0.17%

MCD: +0.25%

DIS: +0.87%

CVS: +0.44%

KO: +0.37%

Leading consumer stocks trade higher pre-bell Thursday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Netflix (NFLX), which was advancing nearly 7% after it reported a diluted EPS of $1.47 in Q3, up from $0.89 a year earlier, and beating analysts' estimates of $1.05 in a Capital IQ poll.

In other sector news:

(+) Philip Morris International (PM) was up more than 2% after it posted Q3 adjusted earnings per share of $1.43, down from $1.44 during the year-ago quarter, but beating the Capital IQ consensus forecast of $1.36.

(=) Sonoco Products (SON) was unchanged as it booked a Q3 adjusted EPS of $0.97, up from $0.86 in the prior-year period and exceeding the consensus estimate of $0.91 from analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

