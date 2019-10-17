Consumer Sector Update for 10/17/2019: NFLX, PM, SON, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:
WMT: +0.17%
MCD: +0.25%
DIS: +0.87%
CVS: +0.44%
KO: +0.37%
Leading consumer stocks trade higher pre-bell Thursday.
Stocks moving on news include:
(+) Netflix (NFLX), which was advancing nearly 7% after it reported a diluted EPS of $1.47 in Q3, up from $0.89 a year earlier, and beating analysts' estimates of $1.05 in a Capital IQ poll.
In other sector news:
(+) Philip Morris International (PM) was up more than 2% after it posted Q3 adjusted earnings per share of $1.43, down from $1.44 during the year-ago quarter, but beating the Capital IQ consensus forecast of $1.36.
(=) Sonoco Products (SON) was unchanged as it booked a Q3 adjusted EPS of $0.97, up from $0.86 in the prior-year period and exceeding the consensus estimate of $0.91 from analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.
