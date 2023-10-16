News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 10/16/2023: RAD, LULU, VSTO

October 16, 2023

Consumer stocks were rising Monday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) adding 1.2%.

In company news, Rite Aid (RAD) said Sunday it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and has reached an agreement in principle with some creditors on a financial restructuring plan. Its shares were halted.

Lululemon (LULU) shares jumped 10% ahead of the company's inclusion in the S&P 500 on Wednesday.

Vista Outdoor (VSTO) said Monday it has agreed to sell its sporting products business to Czechoslovak Group for $1.91 billion in cash. The company also said it expects fiscal Q2 sales of between $672 million and $682 million. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expect $723.4 million. Vista dropped about 21%.

