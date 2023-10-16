Consumer Sector Update for 10/16/2023: LULU, ATVI, VSTO, VWE, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were advancing premarket Monday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) recently up 0.6% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) gaining 0.3%.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU) will replace Activision Blizzard (ATVI) in the S&P 500 index, S&P Global's (SPGI) S&P Dow Jones Indices said. Lululemon Athletica was climbing past 6% pre-bell.

Vista Outdoor (VSTO) was shedding over 19% in value amid a deal to sell its sporting products business to Czechoslovak Group for $1.91 billion.

Vintage Wine Estates (VWE) was up more than 9% after saying it amended a credit agreement with lenders to waive existing events of default, modify some covenants, and permit additional asset sales.

