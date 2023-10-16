Consumer Sector Update for 10/16/2023: BIRK, RAD, LULU, VSTO

Consumer stocks rose late Monday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 1.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) adding 1.8%.

In company news, Birkenstock (BIRK) shares were up 4.2%, heading for the first advance for the shoe manufacturer after its debut on the NYSE last week.

Rite Aid (RAD) said Sunday it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and has reached an agreement in principle with some creditors on a financial restructuring plan. Its shares were halted.

Lululemon (LULU) shares jumped 10% ahead of the company's inclusion in the S&P 500 on Wednesday.

Vista Outdoor (VSTO) agreed to sell its sporting products business to Czechoslovak Group for $1.91 billion in cash. Vista expects fiscal Q2 sales of $672 million to $682 million. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expect $723.4 million. Vista dropped slumped 24%.

