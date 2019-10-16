Consumer Sector Update for 10/16/2019: SNBR, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO, HTHT

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: -0.06%

MCD: +0.04%

DIS: -0.05%

CVS: +0.42%

KO: +0.02%

Consumer giants were mixed in Wednesday's pre-market trading.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Sleep Number (SNBR), which was up 5% after reporting on Tuesday, earnings per share of $0.94 for Q3, up from $0.52 a year ago, beating analysts estimates of $0.79 on Capital IQ.

(+) Huazhu Group (HTHT) was up 2% after reporting Wednesday that it added 486 hotel properties year-over-year on a net basis in Q3.

