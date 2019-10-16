Consumer Sector Update for 10/16/2019: PAG,MGM,BX,BYND,SNBR

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT -0.30%

MCD +0.72%

DIS +0.85%

CVS +0.96%

KO -0.16%

Consumer stocks still were slightly higher in late trade, overcoming an early retreat that followed a surprise 0.3% drop in September retail sales. At last look, the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 were climbing less than 0.1% while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were ahead nearly 0.4%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Penske Automotive Group (PAG) was nearly 4% higher in late Wednesday trading after the car and truck dealer chain declared a $0.41 per share Q3 dividend, up $0.01 per share - or 2.5% - over its Q2 distribution and payable Dec. 3 to shareholders of record on Nov. 8.

In other sector news:

(+) Beyond Meat (BYND) climbed nearly 2% after CKE Holdings' Hardee's fast-food restaurant chain Wednesday said it began testing the company's plant-based Beyond Thickburgers and Beyond Breakfast sausage biscuits at locations in Raleigh, N.C., and Kansas City, Mo.

(+) Sleep Number (SNBR) was ending little changed, reversing an earlier decline. The air-mattress bed company reported Q3 net income of $0.94 per share on $474.8 million in revenue, beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.79 per share and $462 million in sales.

(-) MGM Resorts International (MGM) slipped over 1% after the casino company agreed to sell its Bellagio hotel and casino for $4.25 billion to a joint venture it is forming with a Blackstone Group (BX) affiliate. MGM, which will own 5% of the venture, will lease back the property from the venture. MGM Tuesday night also said it was selling its Circus Circus Las Vegas casino to an affiliate of Treasure Island casino owner Phil Ruffin for $825 million.

