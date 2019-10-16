Consumer Sector Update for 10/16/2019: MGM,BX,BYND,SNBR

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT -0.23%

MCD +0.72%

DIS +1.11%

CVS +0.66%

KO -0.31%

Consumer stocks were slightly higher, overcoming an early retreat that followed retail sales unexpectedly falling 0.3% during September compared with the Wall Street consensus looking for a 0.3% rise last month. At last look, the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 were climbing less than 0.1% while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were ahead nearly 0.3%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(-) MGM Resorts International (MGM) slipped over 2% after the casino company late Tuesday said it was forming a joint venture with a Blackstone Group (BX) affiliate to acquire the Bellagio hotel and casino in Las Vegas for $4.25 billion. Under the terms of the new partnership, MGM Resorts will retain a 5% equity stake and sign a long-term lease for the property for $245 million per year in return for $4.2 billion in cash. MGM Tuesday night also said it was selling its Circus Circus Las Vegas casino to an affiliate of Treasure Island casino owner Phil Ruffin for $825 million.

In other sector news:

(+) Beyond Meat (BYND) climbed nearly 2% after CKE Holdings' Hardee's fast-food restaurant chain Wednesday said it began testing the company's plant-based Beyond Thickburgers and Beyond Breakfast sausage biscuits at locations in Raleigh, N.C., and Kansas City, Mo.

(-) Sleep Number (SNBR) declined 1%. The air-mattress bed company reported Q3 net income of $0.94 per share on $474.8 million in revenue, beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.79 per share and $462 million in sales.

