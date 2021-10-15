Consumer Sector Update for 10/15/2021: TM, NAPA, CZR, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were edging higher premarket Friday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was gaining 0.25% in value the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently climbing by 0.27%.

Toyota Motor (TM) will cut its worldwide production by 15% or around 150,000 vehicles in November from its latest output plan due to the ongoing chip shortage and power supply issues in China, Nikkei Asia reported, citing an unnamed source. Toyota was slightly advancing recently.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NAPA) was marginally lower after it priced its secondary public offering of 12 million common shares at $20.50 per share.

Caesars Entertainment (CZR) said has entered into an agreement with theater company Spiegelworld to collectively invest nearly $75 million in three new live entertainment projects for Caesars resorts in Las Vegas, Atlantic City and New Orleans. Caesars Entertainment was slightly declining recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.