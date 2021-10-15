Consumer Sector Update for 10/15/2021: PENN,SCR,CRSR,NAPA

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) slipping 0.4% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was rising 1.3%.

In company news, Penn National Gaming (PENN) rose 4.5% after the casino and horse racing company said it expects to closed on its planned acquisition of Score Media and Gaming (SCR) on Oct. 19 after the deal was cleared by Supreme Court of British Columbia. Score Media shares also were 2.5% higher this afternoon.

To the downside, Corsair Gaming (CRSR) dropped 7.7% after the gaming and streaming peripherals company said it expects around $391 million in Q3 revenue, lagging the $485.2 million analyst mean. It also cut its FY21 revenue outlook to a new range of $1.83 billion to $1.93 billion from its prior outlook expecting between $1.9 billion to $2.1 billion, citing global logistics and supply chain issues. The Street is at $2.05 billion.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NAPA) slid 6% after the winery company late Thursday priced a $246 million secondary offering of 12 million common shares - including nearly 11.5 million shares by majority shareholders Mallard Holdco - at $20.50 each, or 3.2% under Thursday's closing price.

