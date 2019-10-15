Consumer Sector Update for 10/15/2019: OMC, TSLA, ABG, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +0.28%

MCD: +0.13%

DIS: +0.08%

CVS: +0.65%

KO: +0.13%

Consumer giants were gaining in Tuesday's pre-market trade.

In other sector news:

(+) Omnicom Group (OMC) was slightly higher as it reported Q3 earnings of $1.32 per diluted share Tuesday, unchanged from the prior-year period. That result matched expectations of three analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(+) Tesla (TSLA) will launch its Powerwall rechargeable lithium-ion battery stationary energy storage product in Japan next spring, Reuters reported. Tesla was recently trading higher.

(=) Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) was unchanged after it acquired Mike Shaw Subaru in Thornton, Colo., on Sept. 30.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.