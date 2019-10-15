Consumer Sector Update for 10/15/2019: AMZN,AGRS,ROKU,IHRT

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +0.42%

MCD -0.39%

DIS +0.23%

CVS +3.03%

KO +0.51%

Consumer stocks still were broadly mixed late Tuesday, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 falling almost 0.3% this afternoon while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were rising almost 1.0%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Amazon.com (AMZN) rose 2% following reports local and state officials in 40 states are using election products and services offered through its Amazon Web Services cloud computing business. Amazon expanded its web services unit into business end of elections soon after the 2016 presidential campaign and the two main political parties and the Federal Election Commission have now signed on as clients in addition to Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, Reuters said, citing a presentation by an unnamed Amazon executive.

In other sector news:

(+) Roku (ROKU) climbed almost 11% after saying the Apple TV application would be available on its streaming video platform starting Tuesday. The Apple TV+ library of all-original shows and movies will begin on Roku on Nov. 1, the company said.

(-) AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS) was more than 2% higher this afternoon, reversing a mid-day decline, after a jury late Monday awarded $31.1 million in compensatory damages to the produce company in its lawsuit alleging UPL Ltd misappropriated trade secrets and infringed its TruPick patent developed by a former consultant in 2017 during the company's joint venture with a UPL subsidiary. AgroFresh also said it will petition the court to treble its award based on the jury finding of willful infringement.

(-) IHeartMedia (IHRT) was falling on Tuesday, slipping nearly 3% in recent trade. Goldman Sachs began analyst coverage of the radio broadcaster with a neutral investment rating and a $15 price target.

