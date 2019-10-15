Consumer Sector Update for 10/15/2019: AGFS,ROKU,IHRT

Markets
Consumer stocks were broadly mixed Tuesday, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 falling almost 0.5% this afternoon while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were rising more than 0.7%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS) was fractionally lower this afternoon, reversing an earlier gain, after a jury late Monday awarded $31.1 million in compensatory damages to the produce company in its lawsuit alleging UPL Ltd misappropriated trade secrets and infringed its TruPick patent developed by a former consultant in 2017 during the company's joint venture with a UPL subsidiary. AgroFresh also said it will petition the court to treble its award based on the jury finding of willful infringement.

In other sector news:

(+) Roku (ROKU) climbed 9% after saying the Apple TV application would be available on its streaming video platform starting Tuesday. The Apple TV+ library of all-original shows and movies will begin on Roku on Nov. 1, the company said.

(-) IHeartMedia (IHRT) was falling Tuesday, slipping 1.7% in recent trade. Goldman Sachs began analyst coverage of the radio broadcaster with a neutral investment rating and a $15 price target.

