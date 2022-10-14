Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 10/14/2022: MCD,KR,ACI,BYND,ODC

Consumer stocks were broadly lower late in Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 1.6% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) retreating 3.5%.

Census Bureau data on Friday showed the dollar value of retail and food services was little changed during September compared with the prior month, trailing forecasts looking for a 0.2% increase. The University of Michigan consumer sentiment survey also showed the first increase in inflation expectations since June, with respondents looking for a 5.1% rise in prices over the next 12 months compared with the 4.7% pace they forecast in September.

In company news, McDonald's (MCD) was sinking 1.3% shortly before Friday's closing, reversing a more than 1% morning gain, which followed the fast-food giant increasing its quarterly dividend by 10% over its most recent distribution to $1.52 per share.

Kroger Company (KR) slumped 6.7% after Friday announcing plans to acquire rival grocery store chain Albertsons Companies (ACI) for $34.10 per share, or 19.1% over its last closing price. The deal values the target company at $24.6 million, including about $4.7 billion in assumed debt and with Albertsons' investors receiving a one-time cash dividend of $6.85 per share as part of the deal. Albertsons shares were 7.3% lower this afternoon.

Beyond Meat (BYND) fell 9.2% after the plant-based meat substitute company Friday disclosed plans to lay off about 200 employees, or roughly 19% of its current workforce, in a bid to trim costs and expenses and turn cash flow positive by the second half of 2023. It also cut its FY22 sales forecast to a new range of $400 million to $425 million from its prior guidance expecting $470 million to $520 million and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $487.9 million in sales this year.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America (ODC) gained almost 16% on Friday after the kitty litter company said its Q4 earnings jumped to $0.77 per share compared with its $0.08 per share profit during the same quarter last year while net sales grew 19.1% year-over-year to $93.2 million. Analyst estimates were not available.

