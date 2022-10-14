Consumer Sector Update for 10/14/2022: BYND, MLKN, KR, ACI, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were gaining pre-bell Friday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) advancing 0.73% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was nearly 2% higher.

Beyond Meat (BYND) shares were nearly 2% lower after saying it will lay off about 200 employees, or about 19% of its total workforce, as part of efforts to reduce expenses and achieve cash flow positive operations within H2 of 2023.

MillerKnoll (MLKN) will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600, replacing Covetrus (CVET), which was acquired by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and TPG Capital, S&P Global said. MillerKnoll stock was recently up nearly 4%.

Kroger (KR) said it will acquire competitor Albertsons (ACI) in a deal with an estimated enterprise value of $24.6 billion, including an expected $4.7 billion in debt. Albertsons shares were down nearly 3% while Kroger was recently slipping nearly 3%.

