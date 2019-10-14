Consumer Sector Update for 10/14/2019: KNDI,PBI,AMC

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT -0.52%

MCD -0.23%

DIS -0.27%

CVS +0.28%

KO +0.06%

Consumer stocks were mostly lower on Monday, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 falling almost 0.5% this afternoon while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were slipping nearly 0.1%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Kandi Technologies Group (KNDI) climbed more than 5% after Monday the firm said its Zhejiang Kandi Vehicles subsidiary has begun delivery of an initial batch of 1,232 electric scooters and 37,755 electric self-balancing scooters to consumer electronics distributor DGL Group for eventual sale at retail stores and supermarkets.

In other sector news:

(+) Pitney Bowes (PBI) turned slightly higher this afternoon, overcoming a nearly 3% decline soon after Monday's opening bell. The business equipment company earlier said it was working to restore disrupted customer access and encrypted data on some of its systems caused by a recent malware attack, adding there was no evidence any customer or employee data has been improperly accessed.

(-) AMC Entertainment (AMC) dropped more than 3% after the chain said Sean Goodman will be joining the movie theater chain company as chief financial officer, succeeding Craig Ramsey. Goodman currently is CFO at the Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) and will start at AMC on Dec. 2 as executive vice president for finance before becoming CFO when Ramsey officially retires on Feb. 28.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.