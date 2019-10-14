Consumer Sector Update for 10/14/2019: HGV,KNDI,PBI,AMC,APO,BX

Top Consumer Stocks

Consumer stocks continue to straddle their Monday starting marks this afternoon, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 falling almost 0.4% this afternoon while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were climbing nearly 0.1%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) climbed over 10% at one point on Monday, reaching its highest share price since June 2018 at $36.00 apiece, after reports private equity investors Apollo Global Management (APO) is preparing to offer around $40 a share to buy out the timeshare company. The Bloomberg report, citing people familiar with the matter, said the Blackstone Group (BX) also was making a bid for the company.

In other sector news:

(+) Kandi Technologies Group (KNDI) rose almost 5% after Monday the firm said its Zhejiang Kandi Vehicles subsidiary has begun delivery of an initial batch of 1,232 electric scooters and 37,755 electric self-balancing scooters to consumer electronics distributor DGL Group for eventual sale at retail stores and supermarkets.

(+) Pitney Bowes (PBI) turned 2% higher this afternoon, overcoming a nearly 3% decline soon after Monday's opening bell. The business equipment company earlier said it was working to restore disrupted customer access and encrypted data on some of its systems caused by a recent malware attack, adding there was no evidence any customer or employee data has been improperly accessed.

(-) AMC Entertainment (AMC) dropped nearly 3% after saying Sean Goodman will be joining the movie theater chain company as its chief financial officer, succeeding Craig Ramsey. Goodman currently is CFO at the Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) and will start at AMC on Dec. 2 as executive vice president for finance before becoming CFO when Ramsey officially retires on Feb. 28.

