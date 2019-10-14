Consumer Sector Update for 10/14/2019: FCAU, PRPL, AMC, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: Flat

MCD: -0.64%

DIS: -0.02%

CVS: -0.22%

KO: +0.11%

Leading consumer stocks were mostly falling pre-bell Monday.

In other sector news:

(+) Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU) was up more than 1% after the UK-based carmaker, together with AM General, a US-based maker of light tactical vehicles, said they have presented a new light tactical concept vehicle at a US Army exposition.

(=) Purple Innovation (PRPL) was flat after it filed a shelf registration statement for the sale of up to 20 million shares of class A common stock from time to time by the selling shareholders.

(=) AMC Entertainment (AMC) was unchanged as Sean Goodman was named as its CFO, succeeding Craig Ramsey, who will retire in February 2020.

