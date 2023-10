Consumer Sector Update for 10/13/2023: STKL, DPZ, RAD, GNS

Consumer stocks were mixed late Friday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.6% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 1.6%.

In corporate news, SunOpta (STKL) shares jumped 25%. The company sold some frozen fruit assets to Nature's Touch in a deal valued at $141 million. It also reported preliminary fiscal Q3 expectations and named a new chief financial officer.

Domino's Pizza (DPZ) shares were shedding 1.2% after it reported fiscal Q3 revenue of $1.03 billion, down from $1.07 billion a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $1.05 billion. It reported EPS of $4.18 per share, up from $2.79 a year earlier.

Rite Aid (RAD) shares fell 14% after it said late Thursday that due to an ongoing impairment charge analysis, it's delaying the filing of its quarterly report on Form 10-Q.

Genius Group (GNS) dropped 12% a day after saying it received a $4 million loan from founder and Chief Executive Roger James Hamilton.

