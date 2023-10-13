Consumer Sector Update for 10/13/2023: GNS, DG, MGAM

Consumer stocks were moving higher pre-bell Friday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.4% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was up marginally.

In company news, Genius Group (GNS) fell 11% a day after saying it received a $4 million loan from founder and Chief Executive Roger James Hamilton.

Mobile Global Esports (MGAM) was down almost 6% after saying late Thursday it has secured an additional 180 calendar days, or until April 8, 2024, to regain compliance with Nasdaq's $1 minimum bid price requirement.

Dollar General (DG) said late Thursday it has appointed Todd Vasos as chief executive officer, starting immediately, succeeding Jeff Owen, who resigned. The company's shares were up more than 7%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.