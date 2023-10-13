Consumer Sector Update for 10/13/2023: DPZ, RAD, GNS

(Corrects the second paragraph to indicate Domino's reported EPS of $4.18 per diluted share.

Consumer stocks were mixed Friday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.6% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 1.7%.

In company news, Domino's Pizza (DPZ) shares were shedding almost 1% after it reported fiscal Q3 revenue of $1.03 billion, down from $1.07 billion a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $1.05 billion. It reported EPS of $4.18 per share, up from $2.79 a year earlier.

Rite Aid (RAD) shares fell 11% after it said late Thursday that due to an ongoing impairment charge analysis, it's delaying the filing of its quarterly report on Form 10-Q.

Genius Group (GNS) dropped almost more than 11% a day after saying it received a $4 million loan from founder and Chief Executive Roger James Hamilton.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.