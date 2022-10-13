Consumer Sector Update for 10/13/2022: TCF,DPZ,VLNS,VLNS.TO,KSS

Consumer stocks were finishing moderately higher compared with most other industry sectors, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 1.6% late in Thursday trading and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 1.1%.

In company news, Tattooed Chef (TTCF) was 2.9% higher in late Thursday trading, reversing a more than 8% morning decline after the frozen foods company said it will restate its quarterly and annual financial statements for all of 2021 and for the first six months of 2022. The restatements are expected to lower its FY21 revenue and gross profit by up to $5 million as well as widen its net loss for the first two quarters this year.

Kohl's (KSS) added 2.3% after Macellum Advisors GP urged other investors to replace the department-store chain's "ineffective" board of directors at its next annual meeting

Domino's Pizza (DPZ) climbed over 10% after serving up a 7.2% increase in Q3 net sales over year-ago levels, rising to $1.07 billion and matching analyst expectations for the three months ended Sept. 11.

Victoria's Secret (VSCO) also rose more than 10% after the lingerie retailer said net income for its Q3 ending later this month will likely be near the top of its prior forecasts of between $0.00 to $0.25 per share compared with the Capital IQ consensus call for an $0.11 per share Q3 profit on a GAAP basis.

